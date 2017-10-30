Upstate Basketball to Host Midnight Madness on Nov. 2nd

With the start of the regular season just around the corner, the USC Upstate men’s and women’s basketball teams will celebrate by hosting Midnight Madness on November 2nd at 9:00 pm from the G.B. Hodge Center.

Doors will open at 8:45 p.m.

Live music will be played throughout the evening by USC Upstate’s own DJ Sweatt.

The event is free as fans get the first opportunity to meet the men’s and women’s basketball teams for the upcoming 2017-18 season. Upstate students will be treated to numerous giveaways before the event with the first 100 receiving pizza from Papa John’s, the first 250 will be given a Midnight Madness cup and first 700 get a set of finger lights.

Students will also have an opportunity to receive a free USC Upstate Spartans t-shirt through a t-shirt swap. A student can get their Upstate t-shirt by trading in a t-shirt from another university or college prior to entering the Hodge Center.

In addition there will be a dunking exhibition by the men’s basketball team, as well as 3-point competition and various student games and competitions. Both the men’s and women’s teams are also scrimmaging during the event. The teams will be coached by USC Upstate Chancellor Dr. Brendan B. Kelly, Athletic Director Julio Freire, Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs & Dean of Students Laura Puckett-Boler, and Academic Advisor Susannah Waldrop. The referees for both scrimmages will be Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor Clif Flynn and Assistant Director of Student Life for Fraternity/Sorority Life & Leadership Development John Montemayor.

The Hodge Center is expected to be packed to capacity, so make sure to arrive early to ensure a spot in the arena for Midnight Madness.

