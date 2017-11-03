3rd Annual Turkey Shoot in Belton

Try your skill at bagging a turkey just in time for Thanksgiving at the third annual BAMA Turkey Shoot event to be held Nov. 18th, beginning at 10:00 am, on the beautiful pondside property of David and Debbie Jones.

Hosted by the Belton Area Museum Association, the event is free to attend, thanks to the presenting sponsor Waste Connections. There will also be entertaining music, games and crafts for kids, and food, of course.

In the adult division (over 12 with a hunting license), participants can purchase turkey targets for $5. Over the afternoon, entrants will use shotguns to see who can hit a pellet closest to the center of the target.

There is no limit to the number of targets participants can purchase and a running board of top scorers will be posted continuously throughout the day. Several prizes will be shot for over the course of the day, and winners will take home meat prizes such as turkeys, bacon, sausage, steaks, and hams. The grand prize winner, the person who wins the most competitions, will receive a cash prize of $100.

In the children’s division, those from 8 – 12 years of age can purchase a turkey target too. The targets will be set up at a shorter distance. Again, the highest combined scores on a single target will determine the winners and they will receive prizes as well.

The famous Swamp Guinea Brunswick Stew will be sold. Anyone can stop by and pick up a pint for $5. Beginning at 11:30 AM, plates will be sold for $10 per person, with a healthy portion of stew and some saltine crackers, baked beans, chips, dessert, bottled water, soft drink or tea. Advance tickets can be purchased from museum board members or by calling 864-338-7400.

The event taeks place at 17150 Brown Avenue Extension, Belton, SC. Visit beltonmuseum.com for additional information.