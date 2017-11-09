ACE Bakery Expanding Cherokee County Operations

ACE Bakery, an artisan bakery that produces par-baked breads for retail customers, is expanding its existing Cherokee County operations. The $31.9 million investment is expected to create 40 new jobs over the next several years.

ACE Bakery, a wholly-owned subsidiary of George Weston Limited, produces and distributes baked goods to a variety of retail and foodservice sectors. First announced in July 2012, the company’s Cherokee County facilities are located at 131 Corporate Drive in Gaffney, S.C.

To accommodate its continued growth, ACE Bakery will be growing its operations by 80,000 square feet, adding a production line and doubling the size of its existing freezer. Hiring for the new positions should begin in the third quarter of 2018.

For more information on the company, visit www.acebakery.com.