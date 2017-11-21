Betty Montgomery and Dick Carr Signing on Nov. 28th

Hub City Bookshop will host Betty Montgomery and Dick Carr for a reading and signing on November 28th from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm to promote their latest book Hydrangeas: How to Grow, Cultivate & Enjoy.

In A Four-Season Southern Garden, Betty Montgomery shares her gardening experience from forty years of love and labor in both of her zone 7 gardens in the Carolinas. A hands-on Master Gardener who derives great satisfaction from nurturing plants, bushes, and trees, Betty gives the reader tips and information on the most successful methods she has found for creating healthy and colorful gardens.

Betty joined forces with photographer Dick Carr to put the lovely images of plants on the printed page. Dick has been behind the lens of a camera for much of his life, capturing the beauty of nature as it miraculously unfolds. Betty and Dick have chosen some of the plants that flourish in the Zone 7 climate, focusing on the ones that Betty knows and grows.

With Betty’s extensive knowledge of plants and Dick’s keen eye for photography, the two have created a charming book that will take you on a pleasurable journey through A Four-Season Southern Garden.

Betty Montgomery is a Master Gardener who has turned the soil in Campobello, South Carolina, and Hendersonville, North Carolina, for more than forty years. Through decades of trial and error, Betty has learned the secrets to growing thriving plants, shrubs, and trees expertise that she has shared through gardening columns in two local newspapers. Enthusiastic travelers, Betty and her husband, Walter, have visited gardens in the U.S., Europe, New Zealand, and Asia