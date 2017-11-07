Bosch Job Fair on November 9th in Anderson

Bosch, in conjunction with Human Technologies Inc., will be hosting a job fair at their Anderson facility on November 9th.

Their Anderson facility is located at 4421 Highway 81, Anderson, SC. Bosch will accept applications and conduct instant interviews with qualified candidates on Thursday, November 9, 2017 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Bosch is recruiting to immediately fill up to 20 Maintenance Technicians for 8, 10, and 12 hour shifts. These direct hire positions have a minimum starting pay of $24.03 (including shift premium). Positions are available on multiple shift models, including weekend shifts (10 and 12 hours). Additionally, maintenance technicians on weekend shifts may work 24 hours, and be paid for 34 hours, or 36 hours and be paid for 46 hours, as an example. All positions offer great benefits and an excellent working environment.

“Our current open positions are primarily due to the growth of existing products within the Anderson facility,” said Wayne Reynolds, Human Resource Manager for Bosch Anderson. “Bosch is well established in Anderson and is one of the largest employers in SC. We offer excellent pay, benefits, and the opportunity to work with the best workforce in manufacturing.”

Candidates must have an associate’s degree or 2 years of technical experience, and a stable work history.

For more information or to apply online, visit www.htijobs.com.