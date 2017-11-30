City Council Approves Resolution Supporting DACA

City Council gave a 6-0 approval (Mayor Junie White was absent from the meeting) to a resolution calling on Congress to act quickly to extend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

Passed in 2012, the DACA program was approved as a stopgap measure while Congress continued work on comprehensive immigration reform. DACA allows work permits and temporary legal status to undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children.

Another resolution approved by Council urged Congress to retain a pair of tax credits that have been frequently used by to stimulate development in Spartanburg. The Historic Tax Credit and the New Markets Tax Credit would be eliminated under the version of the federal tax reform bill currently being considered. For more information on what those changes could mean for Spartanburg, check out our podcast on the subject with Assistant City Manager Chris Story by following this link.

For more from Monday’s City Council meeting, see the full video and roundup of live tweets below.





(Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.)