Converse College Art and Design Department Faculty Show

The 41st presentation of this exhibition showcases the talents of the Converse College Art and Design faculty. Previous exhibitions included such diverse media as printmaking, photography, sculpture, painting, drawing and ceramics.

The art faculty comprises of individuals with backgrounds in studio art, interior design, art education and art therapy producing an exhibition that reflects a broad range of creative expression.

The exhibition will run November 9-30. A reception will be held on Thursday, November 9th, from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm in the gallery.

The exhibition is located in the Milliken Art Gallery and is free of charge. Gallery hours are 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday-Friday, and 2:00 to 5:00 pm, Sunday. The Gallery is closed during school holidays.