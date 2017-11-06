It’s getting chilly in the Upstate, and when temperatures drop, heating expenses go up! Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to conserve energy, which in turn will save you money.

Don’t get left out in the cold, read these ten tips for economically heating your home this winter.

1. Thick Curtains

Thick curtains are a great way to prevent window drafts from entering the house. Some curtains have a thermal lining, which not only helps prevent winter drafts, but can also lessen summer heat.

2. Lower Your Thermostat

Set your thermostat to 55 degrees or lower at night or when you leave your home for an extended time. This will save 5-20 percent of your heating costs!

3. Check Furnace Filters

Dirty filters restrict airflow and make your furnace work harder to heat your home. Cleaning or replacing them will keep your furnace working as efficiently as possible. You can also give your furnace a “tune up” (cleaning, lubricated, and properly adjusted) to save even more money.

4. Window Insulation Film

Window insulation film is a great way to keep air from escaping old or thin windows, plus it’s fairly cheap! The only drawback is that certain kinds of film can give your windows a “shrink-wrapped” look. You can buy insulation kits online or at hardware stores.

5. Let The Sunlight In

Opening curtains and shades to the sunlight is a great way to heat your house naturally (and for free). Close your curtains as dusk falls to maximize your home’s potential to retain that heat.

6. Shut The Fireplace

If you don’t plan on using the fireplace this winter, make sure you block it off with a piece of rigid insulation that fits snugly into the chimney. Otherwise, the fireplace becomes a huge source of heat loss!

7. Wrap Your Hot Water Tank

Wrap your hot water tank with jacket insulation (this is especially helpful for older water heaters). When wrapping, make sure you leave the air intake vent uncovered! Wrapping the water tank can save up to 10 percent on water heating costs.

8. Shorten showers

Reducing the amount of time you spend in the shower by a few minutes can save lots of hot water. If the whole family shortens their showering times, these savings can number in the hundred of gallons. 2/3 of your water heating costs come from showering, so this is a great way to cut down on a pricey expense.

9. Put A Shelf Above The Radiator

If you have high ceilings, or a window right above the radiator, mount a shelf above the radiator to channel heat into the room. Make sure that you don’t place anything on the radiator itself, which can cause a variety of disasters.

10. Seal Up Leaks

Caulk leaks around windows, doors, pipes, and vents. If you find a gap at a point where a pipe or vent goes through a wall, seal it up! If the gap is too big to be caulked over, your hardware store should have the products necessary to fix it.