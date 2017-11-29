A Festival of Lessons and Carols on Nov. 30th

The Spartanburg community is invited to join in a longstanding holiday tradition, the annual student-led Festival of Lessons & Carols, on November 30th.

The Converse Chorale, Spartanburg Festival Chorus, Converse Wind Ensemble, and soloists will perform and lead the congregation in singing carols and hymns between verses of the Christmas story, which will be read by Converse students.

Pre-service music including some of the most beloved traditional carols will begin at 7:15 pm, followed by the program at 8:00 pm. The event takes place at Converse College’s Twichell Auditorium, and admission is free!

Please visit www.converse.edu for additional information.