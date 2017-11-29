Leslie Sainz Reading on Nov. 30th

Hub City Fall 2017 Writer-in-Residence Leslie Sainz will read new and selected work from her poetry manuscript, If For the Flies, at 7:00 pm on Thursday, November 30th.

This project explores the domestic and historical tragedies of the Republic of Cuba, and their relationships to myth, ritual, and resistance. As the daughter of Cuban exiles, Leslie’s work seamlessly weaves English and Spanish as a means of reflecting the realities of the Cuban people both on and off the island. If For the Flies traces a body back to its beginnings of reconciling food and absence, and ultimately hunger of both body and spirit.

Leslie Sainz is a first-generation Cuban-American, born and raised in Miami, Florida. She received her MFA in poetry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she served as the Editor-in-Chief of Devil’s Lake. Her work has appeared in or is forthcoming from Black Warrior Review, Hayden’s Ferry Review, Southern Humanities Review, POOL, Spoon River Poetry Review, and others. She is the Fall 2017 Writer-in-Residence at the Hub City Writers Project.

