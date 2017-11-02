November 15th is America Recycles Day

Each year, on and in the weeks leading into Nov. 15th, thousands of communities across the country participate by promoting environmental citizenship and taking action to increase and improve recycling in America.

The recycling rate has more than tripled over the last 30 years to the current rate of 34 percent, and this steady growth has created jobs and wages for Americans, and has supported community development. For example, according to our most recent data, recycling and reuse activities in the United States created 757,000 jobs and produced $36 billion in wages in a single year.

There is opportunity for even greater contribution, as the most recent data shows that materials worth $9 billion are thrown away each year. As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of America Recycles Day, EPA encourages every American to recycle more and trash less to minimize environmental effects, create jobs and strengthen the economy.

Benefits of Recycling

– Reduces the amount of waste sent to landfills and incinerators

– Conserves natural resources such as timber, water, and minerals

– Increases economic secruity by tapping a domestic source of materials

– Prevents pollution by reducing the need to collect new raw materials

– Saves energy

– Supports American manufacturing and conserves valuable resources

– Helps create new well-paying jobs in the recycling and manufacturing industries in the United States

What You Can Do To Reduce Waste

Find out what you can do to help make a difference in our environment every day. Whether you’re at home, on the go, in the office, or at school, there are many opportunities to go green by Reducing, Reusing, and Recycling.

Visit www.epa.gov for additional information.