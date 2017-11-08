Robert Barber and John Clark Signing

Robert Barber and John Clark will have a signing on Saturday, November 11th, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Hub City Bookshop to promote their books Bowens Island and Capitol Steps and Missteps.

Bowens Island is the complete story of the creation and evolution of Charleston’s oldest and most unusual seafood restaurant-where it is said the customer is never right. Published by Evening Post Books, crafted by lowcountry author William P.Baldwin and edited by journalist John M. Burbage, the book is a delightful read about the characters and events that made Bowens Island an enduring South Carolina icon.

Robert Barber is Wofford alumnus, is a former preacher, lawyer, legislator, waiter and cook, as well as recovering politician. For the past 27 years he has owned and operated Bowens Island Restaurant, a revered seafood shack near Charleston famous for local oysters and seafood.The restaurant has appeared in numerous books, magazines, newspapers and TV shows and is a recipient of the James Beard Award as An American Classic.

Capitol Steps and Missteps is a true story of noble causes, lust, and devastating scandal that could only take place in disparate places such as Washington, DC, and small-town South Carolina. John F Clark wrote the book with the help of Cookie Miller VanSice, Congressman Jenrette’s longtime friend and confidante.

John F. Clark spent six years as a top aide for John Jenrette and was eyewitness to the triumphs and scandals that framed the congressman’s career. A former political science professor and public servant for almost 40 years, he resides in Columbia, South Carolina, where he is now a writer, volunteer, and caregiver. He is co-author of Scenic Driving South Carolina (Globe Pequot Press, 2003; revised edition in 2011) and Hiking South Carolina (Falcon Publishing, 1998).

Visit hubcity.org for additional information.