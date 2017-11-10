SC Veterans Upstate Salute at Fluor Field on November 12th

The Drive, along with fellow Upstate Veterans Alliance partners GE, Greenville Health System and Michelin, are excited to team up for the second annual SC Veterans Upstate Salute!

You’re invited to join us in this free celebration on Sunday, November 12th, at Fluor Field, as we will honor our local veterans with a night full of entertainment.

The event will begin at 5:00 pm, with the Field Street gates at Fluor Field opening at 4:00 pm. Highlights of the evening include a concert from country music star Craig Morgan, a 21-gun salute, parachuters, an aerial flyover and opportunities to meet community agencies supporting veterans and their families. The night will conclude with a spectacular laser light show. The concession stands at Fluor Field will be open throughout the evening.

Admission is free for the Upstate Salute, but registration is required, and you can register by clicking here. For more information, including to learn more about the schedule of events for the Upstate Salute, please visit www.upstatesalute.com. We hope to see you at Fluor Field on November 12th to help honor our nation’s veterans!