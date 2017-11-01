The South Carolina Novel Prize, previously the SC First Novel Prize, recognizes one of South Carolina’s exceptional writers by providing a book contract with Hub City Press.

The competition is a highly competitive, anonymous process. Publication by Hub City of at least 2,000 copies of the book will bring recognition that may open doors to other resources and opportunities. The book will be nationally distributed.

James McTeer’s 2014 winning novel, Minnow, received starred reviews in Library Journal and Kirkus Reviews and favorable reviews in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Los Angeles Review of Books. The book is now in its second printing.

Susan Tekulve won the 2012 First Novel prize with her book In the Garden of Stone. Tekulve’s book has sold thousands of copies and was reviewed in national magazines and journals. Her book tour included four states and several book festivals. Tekulve’s work is now represented by a New York agent.

Matt Matthews of Greer was the winner of the 2010 competition. His book, Mercy Creek, was published in 2011. Brian Ray of Columbia was the winner of the inaugural novel competition. His book, Through the Pale Door, was published by Hub City in June 2009. Both books have been widely and favorably reviewed across the Southeast.

Eligibility Requirements

Be a legal resident of the U.S. and S.C. with a permanent residence in the state for one (1) year prior to the application deadline (twelve consecutive months);

Be 18 years of age or older at the time of application;

Open to both debut and previously published writers.

Simultaneous submissions are accepted, as long as winning author is willing to withdraw it from consideration elsewhere upon accepting SC Novel Prize.

Deadline: March 15, 2018. Applications must be postmarked (or hand-delivered to the S.C. Arts Commission offices before 5:00 PM) no later than the stated date.

Notification: Summer 2018

Filing Fee: $35.00

Award: The winning author will receive a book contract with Hub City Press, an award-winning independent press in Spartanburg, SC. Upon successful execution of the contract with Hub City, the winner will receive a $1,000 advance against royalties. Hub City will publish at least 2,000 copies of the book, which includes a book for every public library branch in the state.

The winning author will also receive invitations from The Humanities CouncilSC and the South Carolina State Library to appear and sign books at significant events.

The winner will receive significant promotion by the sponsors of South Carolina Novel Prize: Hub City Press, the South Carolina Arts Commission, The Humanities CouncilSC, Crazyhorse Literary Journal out of College of Charleston, and the South Carolina State Library. Hub City Press will promote the book through social media and by mailing galleys and news releases to national and regional reviewers and to key booksellers. Additionally, Hub City will set up author appearances at book festivals, bookstores, colleges and libraries. The SC Arts Commission will promote the winner and the book on the agency’s websites, in the e-newsletter, through social media and by distributing news releases to media outlets around the state, and to key regional and national arts organizations. The Humanities CouncilSC will promote the winner and the book on its website and at special events, and the South Carolina State Library will purchase a book for each public library branch in the state.

The South Carolina Novel Prize is funded by the South Carolina Arts Commission, Hub City Press and the Phifer/Johnson Foundation of Spartanburg, SC. The Humanities CouncilSC is a founding partner.

For information about SCNovel Prize eligibility requirements and application guidelines, visit The SC Arts Commision Site or call (803) 734-8696.