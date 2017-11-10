Spartanburg ArtWalk on Nov. 16th

ArtWalk, the self-guided tour of Spartanburg’s downtown arts community, is the third Thursday of every month when many of the art galleries and museums stay open late.
Many of them have wine-and-cheese type refreshments, receptions, and special programs. There is no cost to attend.
This is a very social event, excellent for networking within the local arts community. The following venues are participating:
Hub City Co-op
176 N. Liberty St., Spartanburg
(864) 515-3090
Hubcity.coop
Hub City Co-op is now an exhibition space participating in Spartanburg’s monthly ArtWalk.
Carolina Gallery
523 West Main Street, Spartanburg
864-585-3335
The Art Lounge
500 East Main Street, Spartanburg
(864) 804-6566
ArtLounge1.com
Come by 500 E. Main St and see glass blowing artist Joey Adams. Joey will be demoing his glass blowing outside alongside other artists. Allyson McPhaul will bring her welding skills to the lounge, we will also have painters on site, encaustics, jewelry designers and more!
Spartanburg Art Museum
Chapman Cultural Center, 200 E. Saint John Street, Spartanburg
(864) 582-7616
SpartanburgArtMuseum.org
The Kindred Spirits
155 N. Spring Street, Spartanburg
(864) 838-2245
TheKindredSpirits.net
UPSTATE Gallery on Main
172 E. Main Street, Spartanburg
(864) 583-4054
West Main Artists Co-Op
578 West Main Street, Spartanburg
(864) 804-6501
WestMainArtists.org
Please visit www.spartanburgartwalk.org for additional information on all participating ArtWalk locations.