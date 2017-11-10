Taste of Spartanburg Launch Event on Nov. 14th

Join us Thursday, November 14th, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Chapman Cultural Center for a celebration of the hardworking chefs and farmers of the Spartanburg community.

Hub City Writers Project and Spartanburg Water will present the book launch for A Taste of Spartanburg and celebrate with food samples by fifteen local chefs and appearances by fifteen local farmers. This event is sponsored by the Hub City Writers Project and Spartanburg Water, as well as Carolina Alliance Bank, Chapman Cultural Center, Edible Upcountry, all featured restaurants, Hedges Family Estate Winery, and RJ Rockers Brewery.

A Taste of Spartanburg: Local Chefs, Local Farmers, Local Recipes is a celebration of the emerging foodie and farm culture in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. Within these colorful pages meet an eclectic mix of local food producers who uphold the upcountry small farming tradition—from dairymen to hydroponic gardeners and from peach orchardists to heirloom corn millers. Learn the secrets and visit the kitchens of a talented and personable assortment of local chefs: bakers, pasta-makers, food truck entrepreneurs, and soul food cooks, among others. And discover recipes that speak to our South Carolina cultural heritage: peach biscuits, Carolina red barbecue, stew meat; as well the cuisine that reflects our international flair: apple strudel, spaghetti carbonara, Thai steak and more.

The celebration will feature snacks and drinks by Cakehead Bakeshop, The Farmer’s Table, Renato’s Restaurant, The Streatery, Stone Soup Restaurant, Cribbs Kitchen, RJ Rockers Brewery, Le Spice Restaurant and Bakery, Blue Moon Specialty Foods, The Piedmont Club, CityRange Steakhouse Grill-Spartanburg, Charlene’s Home Cooking, McClellan Urban Eatery, Gerhard’s Cafe, and Southside Smokehouse.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Tickets include food samples and drinks as well as $10 off a copy of A Taste of Spartanburg.

Visit www.eventbrite.com for additional information.