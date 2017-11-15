Turkey Tips for a Tasty Thanksgiving

As Thanksgiving approaches, cooking the traditional turkey dinner gives rise to anxieties and questions. What kind of turkey should you buy?

Should you buy a frozen turkey or a fresh one? How do you store a turkey?

A few simple steps will not only ease your holiday fears, but will ensure a delicious and a safe meal for you, your family, and your friends.

Fresh Turkeys:

Allow 1 pound of turkey per person.

Buy your turkey only 1 to 2 days before you plan to cook it.

Keep it stored in the refrigerator until you’re ready to cook it. Place it on a tray or in a pan to catch any juices that may leak.

Do not buy fresh pre-stuffed turkeys. If not handled properly, any harmful bacteria that may be in the stuffing can multiply very quickly.

Frozen Turkeys:

Allow 1 pound of turkey per person.

Keep frozen until you’re ready to thaw it.

Turkeys can be kept frozen in the freezer indefinitely; however, cook within 1 year for best quality.

See “Thawing Your Turkey” for thawing instructions.

Frozen Pre-Stuffed Turkeys: