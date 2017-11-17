Upstate Holiday Light Show Opens Nov. 23rd

The Greenville-Pickens Speedway is lighting up the nights this holiday season with the largest interactive holiday lights display in the Upstate.

The Upstate Holiday Light Show features animated scenes and millions of lights synchronized to your favorite holiday classics along with other attractions that are sure to create a new family tradition. This one-stop Christmas destination also includes a holiday-themed petting zoo, Christmas trees offered for purchase AND Santa’s Workshop where Santa will be present every night on his sleigh hearing kids’ Christmas wishes and sharing his cookies and hot chocolate. Special pricing packages are offered on the website!

This year features over one hundred new displays! Sing old and new Christmas carols with your little ones as you drive through the kid zone featuring songs like “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas.”

The show will continue nightly until December 31st from 6:00 pm until close.

Tickets for cars, minivans, trucks, and SUVs are $20. Passenger van tickets are $45, and bus tickets are $75. All tickets include the light show, Santa workshop, and petting zoo.

Please visit www.upstatelights.com for additional information.