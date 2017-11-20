USC Upstate Hosts Gobble Your Giblets 5K Run

The USC Upstate cross country and track and field programs are set to host their annual Gobble Your Giblets 5K Run on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23rd.

The yearly event helps raise money for both programs along with The Foundation for Prader-Willi Research (One SMALL Step for PWS). The Spartans hope to not only raise money for their athletic programs, but to promote a healthy lifestyle in the Upstate community.

“Thanksgiving Day is the largest road racing day of the year,” said head coach Carson Blackwelder. “We want to get people out and be active before a good meal.”

The 5K run will begin at 9 a.m. in tandem with a one-mile dog jog and fun run. All dogs must be on a leash and accompanied by the owner. Registration at the event will start at 7:30 a.m. on the Upstate campus at the Hodge Center. The registration fee for the 5K is $25 and $15 for the dog jog.

Awards will be given to the top two overall male and female runners, as well as to the top runner in each age group male and female. Age groups range from 1-14 years, 15-19 and then every 10 years. Awards will also be given to the Best Dressed Turkey for male, female and dog participants.

To enter the Gobble Your Giblets 5K Run, log on to www.timinginc.com/gobble-giblets-5k/.