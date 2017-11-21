Verizon Wireless Inside Sales Rep Hiring Day

Come to Greenville’s Aloft Hotel between 9:00 am and 6:00 pm on Nov. 28th to meet and talk with Verizon sales leaders.

You will have the opportunity to chat with a recruiter about the company and its current openings. You will also spend some time with hiring managers to discuss your qualifications for the position they have available.

Information sessions will last roughly 10 minutes leaving plenty of time for questions and networking.

Apply to this opening via the link below:

http://bit.ly/GvlTS622

The upcoming training class starts on December 11th.

A few tips:

Bring a copy of your resume

Bring questions for our leaders

Come prepared to discuss your qualifications with a hiring manager

Dress business casual

What you’ll be doing…

Generating sales helps our business grow and you will help us achieve continued growth by providing exceptional customer service to drive sales. As an Inside Sales Representative, you’ll take inbound calls from potential customers in response to promotional communications. You will also make some outbound calls to customers who are eligible for new promotions. Helping our customers understand how our wireless services will enable them to play, work, and live better.

Listening to customers’ needs and making appropriate recommendations.

Promoting our products and services.

Communicating the value of our offerings.

Establishing commitments from new wireless customers.

What Verizon is looking for…

You’re a trend-setter and others look to you for advice on the latest technology. Working in a dynamic environment with challenging sales targets motivates you to do your best. Multi-tasking is the norm for you but you still stay on top of everything. You are persistent and know that with effort, you will win. You make connections with all types of people and build rapport easily over the phone. People trust you and come to you for advice.

You’ll need to have:

Associate’s degree or one or more years of work experience.

One or more years of relevant work experience.

Even better if you have: