Vetroresina LLC Growing Its Operations in the Upstate

Vetroresina LLC, a manufacturer of fiber-reinforced polyester laminates, is expanding its existing operations in Greenville County. To accommodate continued growth, the company is investing $7.5 million and creating 17 new jobs.

Founded in 1968, Vetroresina is an international firm with manufacturing plants in Italy, Brazil and Greenville, S.C. The company’s Greenville facility opened in 2008 and serves the entire North American market. Vetroresina has the technology to manufacture a full product line of fiberglass sheets with a variety of reinforcements and resins and primarily serves the recreational vehicle and refrigerated truck industries.

To accommodate growing demand, the company will be constructing a 50,000-square-foot expansion to its current facility to fulfill a wide variety of custom order requests and a growing product line.

“Vetroresina is thrilled to be expanding our operations in Greenville, S.C. Despite opening our facility during the economic downturn of 2008, we persevered, met our target goals, and are now enjoying steady and growing business. Our success would not have been possible without the welcoming support of Greenville and the state of South Carolina, for which we are extremely thankful. Expanding in such a vibrant, growing and highly sought-after location will continue to help us attract great employees and increase our ability to engage new technology to serve our customers with the highest-quality product possible.” -Vetroresina LLC General Manager and CEO Elena Colombarini

Located in the S.C. Technology and Aviation Center at 6 Idaho Street in Greenville, S.C., the expanded facility is expected to be operational by the first half of 2019, and those interested in joining the Vetroresina team should contact [email protected] with “ATTN: Elena Colombarini” in the subject line.