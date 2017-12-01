47th Annual Holiday Fair at Greenville’s TD Convention Center

This year’s Holiday Fair is sure to be a spectacular event for the thousands who will visit the region’s largest holiday arts, crafts, and gift show.

Greenville’s TD Convention Center transforms into a winter wonderland offering opportunities to find that one-of-a-kind gift for the Christmas Season. Exhibitors include more than three hundred crafters and commercial vendors from fifteen states in this three-day award-winning fair.

This year’s show takes place Thursday, November 30th, from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm; Friday, December 1st, from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm; and Saturday, December 2nd, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

For general admission and group rate information, visit holidayfairgreenville.com. Please note that ticket prices good for one entry only. The TD Convention Center parking fee is $5.00 per vehicle.