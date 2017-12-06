Audubon’s 118th Christmas Bird Count

The Carolina Bird Club invites birdwatchers to participate in the longest-running community science survey in the world, Audubon’s annual Christmas Bird Count (CBC).

Between December 14 and January 5, hundreds of bird-loving volunteers will take part in counts across North Carolina and South Carolina.

Each individual count takes place in a 15-mile-wide circle and is led by a compiler responsible for organizing volunteers and submitting observations to Audubon.

“It’s never been easier or more important to be a citizen scientist,” said Curtis Smalling, director of conservation with Audubon North Carolina. “Birds and the people who watch them are noticing changes. Using the annual data gathered by the Christmas Bird Count, Audubon North Carolina will be better able to protect our birds and the places they need.”

Christmas Bird Count data have been used in more than 200 peer-reviewed articles, including Audubon’s landmark Birds and Climate Change Report, which found that more than half of the bird species in North America are threatened by a changing climate.

When combined with other surveys such as the Breeding Bird Survey, it provides a picture of how the continent’s bird populations have changed over the past 118 years. The long-term perspective is vital for conservationists. It informs strategies to protect birds and their habitat, and helps identify environmental issues with implications for people as well.

“The Christmas Bird Count helps us understand how [local] bird populations have changed over the past 118 years. This long-term perspective is vital for our conservation work,” said Audubon North Carolina Executive Director Heather Hahn. “It’s also an incredible experience for our participating members, as we utilize their data to help our birds when and where they need us the most.”

Last year, the 117th Christmas Bird Count included a record-setting 2,536 count circles, with 1,933 counts in the United States, 447 in Canada and 156 in Latin America, the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Pacific Islands. In total, 73,153 observers out in the field tallied up 56,139,812 birds representing 2,636 different species.

Visit audubon.org for additional information.

(Photo: Red-winged Blackbird by Will Stuart.)