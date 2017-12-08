Bluegrass Spartanburg is Taking Over Chapman Cultural Center

It’s time to shake and jive with Flatt Lonesome! Bluegrass Spartanburg is bringing the iconic group to Chapman Cultural Center on Saturday, December 9th.

Doors open at 6:45 pm where food and drinks will be available for purchase. Food trucks will also be onsite (Amazing Pizza Food Truck and Appalachian Smoke BBQ) and stationed in the West parking lot.

A bluegrass jam session will begin at 6:45 pm in the plaza before the concert. Tickets for the performance are $30 and can be purchased online or at the Chapman Cultural Center Ticket Office.

Since their debut in 2011, Flatt Lonesome has enjoyed unprecedented success to place them among bluegrass’ top performers.

Bluegrass Today calls them “the sort of band bluegrass needs right now” and says their brand of original bluegrass is “some of the freshest our genre has been offered in a while.”

Their whirlwind ride has included being named Emerging Artists of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA).

Flatt Lonesome released their self-titled debut album in early 2013 and drew high acclaim from both critics and fans. Flatt Lonesome’s sophomore album debuted in the Top 5 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Album charts and produced eight charting singles across four major radio charts, with “So Far” reaching number one in the fall of 2014.

The major success of their second release has since been eclipsed by the overwhelming enthusiasm surrounding Flatt Lonesome’s third album, Runaway Train, released in October 2015. Runaway Train highlights the band’s evolution into a bluegrass tour-de-force.

Bluegrass Spartanburg: Flatt Lonesome is sure to be a spectacular night of music and entertainment in Spartanburg. Don’t hesitate and order your tickets today! You will not want to miss out on this show.

This concert is sponsored by Spartanburg Philharmonic Orchestra, WNCW 88.7, Harper Corporation, The City of Spartanburg and the Chapman Cultural Center. Concept and organization of the series are being provided by Andrew Babb.

(Written by Chapman Cultural Center.)