BMW Group U.S. Reports November 2017 Sales

November was a good month for sports activity vehicles, specifically the BMW X5 and the all-new BMW X3.

Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 7.1 percent in November for a total of 28,049 compared to 26,189 vehicles sold in November 2016. Year-to-date, the BMW brand is down 3.2 percent in the U.S. on sales of 271,432 vehicles compared to 280,339 sold in the first 11 months of 2016.

Notable vehicle sales in November included the BMW 5 Series, which maintained its momentum and showed strong gains for the fifth straight month, selling 4,002 vehicles. Sales of the BMW X5 increased 17.5 percent to 5,515 vehicles, while the BMW X3 sold 3,087 vehicles in its first half-month of availability.

“November ended in a strong way for us at BMW. This week at the LA Auto Show, we gave everyone a view of what’s to come and now the November sales result has given us the perfect lead-in to what is always the most important sales month of the year, December,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “The indicators for the coming months give us optimism especially as the popular new X3 is now launching across the U.S., the new 5 Series continues building momentum, and BMW Group electrified vehicles accounted for nearly 6% of sales in November.”

MINI Brand Sales

For November, MINI USA reported 4,038 vehicles sold, a decrease of 10.4 percent from the 4,507 sold in the same month a year ago. Year-to-date, MINI USA reported a total of 42,494 vehicles sold, a decrease of 10.3 percent from 47,372 vehicles sold in the first 11 months of 2016.

BMW Group Sales

In total, the BMW Group in the U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) reported November sales of 32,087 vehicles, an increase of 4.5 percent from the 30,696 vehicles sold in the same month a year ago. Year-to-date, BMW Group sales are down 4.2 percent on sales of 313,926 vehicles in the first 11 months of 2017 compared to 327,711 in the same period in 2016.

BMW Group Electrified Vehicle Sales

Sales of BMW Group electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles increased 27.8 percent to 18,416 through November 2017 (YTD), accounting for 5.9 percent of total BMW Group sales in the U.S. BMW offers six electrified vehicle models in the U.S., including the BMW i3 and BMW i8, as well as the BMW i Performance models: BMW 330e, BMW 530e, BMW 740e and the BMW X5 xDrive 40e. MINI offers the MINI Countryman plug-in-hybrid electric vehicle, which launched in June 2017.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, November 2017