Children’s Museum Opening in Downtown Spartanburg in March

Spartanburg parents looking for more family-friendly amenities in downtown Spartanburg will soon have a brand new option for their little ones.

City Council unanimously approved an agreement earlier this year to support a new 6,000-square-foot satellite facility for the Children’s Museum of the Upstate at 130 Magnolia Street.

Under the agreement, the City will provide $100,000 in funding for the facility, divided into five $20,000 annual payments. According to the museum’s president and CEO, Nancy Halverson the group has raised $1.25 million of the estimated $1.5 million needed to open the new facility.

The new museum is expected to open in March 2018. Positions are now available for hire — please visit www.tcmupstate.org for additional information.

For more from the recent City Council meeting, see the full video and roundup of live tweets from the meeting below.