Hub City Press announces the forthcoming publication of Gather at the River: Twenty-five Authors on Fishing, edited by David Joy with Eric Rickstad.

A portion of proceeds will benefit the CAST for Kids Foundation.

Contributors include New York Times Bestselling Authors Ace Atkins, Ron Rash, Jill McCorkle, Leigh Ann Henion, Eric Rickstad, M.O. Walsh, and #1 Bestseller C.J. Box.

The Cherokee have a ceremony of going to water. Once a month on a night governed by the moon, they go to the river in an act of renewal and reverie. Much like baptism, it is the belief that there is a healing power to water, a sentiment shared by every soul that’s ever stood waist-deep in a river watching trout rise. Gather At The River isn’t a collection of big fish stories. This is PEN/Faulkner Finalist Ron Rash writing about a 50-year-old fly reel. It’s #1 New York Times Bestselling Author CJ Box explaining where he wants his ashes spread when he dies. This is an anthology about friendship, family, love and loss, and everything in between, because as Henry David Thoreau wrote, “it is not really the fish they are after.”