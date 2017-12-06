Hub City Press announces the forthcoming publication of Gather at the River: Twenty-five Authors on Fishing, edited by David Joy with Eric Rickstad.
A portion of proceeds will benefit the CAST for Kids Foundation.
Contributors include New York Times Bestselling Authors Ace Atkins, Ron Rash, Jill McCorkle, Leigh Ann Henion, Eric Rickstad, M.O. Walsh, and #1 Bestseller C.J. Box.
The Cherokee have a ceremony of going to water. Once a month on a night governed by the moon, they go to the river in an act of renewal and reverie. Much like baptism, it is the belief that there is a healing power to water, a sentiment shared by every soul that’s ever stood waist-deep in a river watching trout rise. Gather At The River isn’t a collection of big fish stories. This is PEN/Faulkner Finalist Ron Rash writing about a 50-year-old fly reel. It’s #1 New York Times Bestselling Author CJ Box explaining where he wants his ashes spread when he dies. This is an anthology about friendship, family, love and loss, and everything in between, because as Henry David Thoreau wrote, “it is not really the fish they are after.”
Contributors
Ace Atkins, Natalie Baszile, Frank Bill, William Boyle, C.J. Box, Taylor Brown, Todd Fleming Davis, Scott Gould, Leigh Ann Henion, Rebecca Gayle Howell, Silas House, David Joy, Jamie Kornegay, Drew Lanham, Owen Laukkanen, Jill McCorkle, Chris Offutt, Mark Powell, Ron Rash, Eric Rickstad, J. Todd Scott, Michael Farris Smith, Erik Storey, Ingrid Thoft, and M.O. Walsh.
David Joy is the author of the Edgar nominated novel Where All Light Tends to Go, as well as the novels The Weight Of This World and The Line That Held Us. He is also the author of the memoir Growing Gills: A Fly Fisherman’s Journey, which was a finalist for the Reed Environmental Writing Award and the Ragan Old North State Award.
Joy is the recipient of an artist fellowship from the North Carolina Arts Council. His latest short stories and essays have appeared in Garden & Gun, The Bitter Southerner, and Charlotte Magazine.
Joy lives in Plott Creek, North Carolina.
Eric Rickstad is the New York Times, USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Amazon, and international bestselling author of the The Silent Girls, Lie in Wait, and Reap, novels heralded as intelligent and profound, dark, disturbing, and heartbreaking. He lives in his home state of Vermont. His latest novel, The Names of the Dead Girls published September 12, 2017.
The C.A.S.T. for Kids Program and Events are designed to create an environment whereby special needs children and their caretakers could benefit, leaving their problems on shore and sharing a day of fun on the water that they may not otherwise get to experience. More information can be found at castforkids.org.