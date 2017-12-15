Holiday Lights Main Street Trolley Tour

Board a decorated trolley and enjoy an evening touring local Christmas lights displays while sipping homemade hot chocolate and listening to your favorite Christmas music.

The trolley departs from the Magnolia Train Depot, 298 Magnolia St., at 6:45 pm. Reservations are required. Tickets are $10 per person.

The trolley is a replica of a 1920’s vintage trolley. Amenities include decorated wooden interior, heat and air conditioning and padded seats for your comfort.

Tours runs nightly through December 22nd. Please come join us for this local holiday favorite!

Contact the Main Street Trolley office for ticket information or visit mainstreettrolley.com for additional information.