Hour of Code Week is Here

Aimed at getting students excited about computer science, the “Hour of Code” is a global movement that engages millions of young kids.

The Hour of Code started as a one-hour introduction to computer science, designed to demystify “code”, to show that anybody can learn the basics, and to broaden participation in the field of computer science. It has since become a worldwide effort to celebrate computer science, starting with 1-hour coding activities but expanding to all sorts of community efforts.

Computer science teaches students foundational 21st-century knowledge like how to analyze data, how to program an app, and how the internet can be harnessed for business.

The Hour of Code takes place each year during Computer Science Education Week. The 2017 Computer Science Education Week will be December 4-10, but you can host an Hour of Code all year round. Computer Science Education Week is held annually in recognition of the birthday of computing pioneer Admiral Grace Murray Hopper (December 9, 1906).

Visit www.hourofcode.com for additional information and to get involved. Visit www.hourofcode.com/us/learn to learn from the comfort of your own home.