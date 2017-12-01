Hub City’s 2018 Spring Writer’s House Resident

Katie Moulton will join Hub City as Writer-In-Residence this spring. Katie is an essayist, and her residency will run from January to April.

Katie Moulton is a writer, editor, and music critic from St. Louis. Her writing has received fellowships and awards from Bread Loaf, Virginia Center for Creative Arts (VCCA), OMI International Arts Center, and Indiana University, where she earned her MFA and was the Editor-in-Chief of Indiana Review.

Recent writing has appeared in Tin House, Village Voice, Bitch, Ninth Letter,and Day One. She has been a culture journalist for Voice Media newspapers since 2009, and was recently the Music Editor of Westword in Denver. She has also worked as a radio DJ, festival organizer, and venue manager. Currently the 2018 Spring Writer in Residence at Hub City, she is finishing up work on Dad Rock, a memoir that blends personal essay and music criticism.