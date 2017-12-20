Little River Roasting to Open Second Downtown Location in Montgomery Building

Local favorite Little River Roasting has announced plans for a second downtown location to be housed inside the historic Montgomery Building once renovations are completed in October 2018.

The new storefront will join their original downtown location at 188 W Main Street, which opened its doors in 2010 and a drive-thru location on E Main Street.

The move comes on the heels of a pair of other downtown coffee shop announcements in 2017, with Greenville-based Spill the Beans announcing a location inside the historic Aug W. Smith building, currently being restored, and Starbucks announcing a new storefront on W Main. On this episode of the City of Spartanburg podcast, the hosts are talking with Daniel Hagerman and Tyler Gibbs of Little River about the planned expansion, and they take stock of both the local coffee scene and the downtown culture that’s grown up in Spartanburg since Little River’s opening seven years ago. Listen below for more.

(Written and prepared by the City of Spartanburg.)