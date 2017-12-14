Model Trains Station’s Grand Opening Weekend

The Model Trains Station opens this weekend at its new location in the Taylors Mill Development. They’ll occupy 16,000 square feet in the Bleachery section of Taylors Mill.

An exciting feature of this location is the mainline train tracks just behind the building which have trains passing by on a regular schedule. This is an ideal location for building and enjoying model trains.

The new location will have several displays from N scale, HO scale, and O scale trains for your enjoyment. Next year they will fill the remaining space with G scale, S scale, and N scale model trains. And don’t worry, they will also build a freelance train display like the one they had in downtown Greenville by Falls Park.

And yes, their renowned Christmas display returns this year, and it will be fifty percent larger than the previous year’s display.

The grand opening of their new location takes place Thursday through Sunday at Taylors Mill, located at 250 Mill St. Suite BL1250, Taylors, SC 29687. There will be hot cocoa and treats available on Saturday!

Visit www.modeltrainsstation.com for additional information.