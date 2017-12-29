New Year’s Eve Eve Party With Ciclops Cyderi & Brewery

Bring in the (almost) New Year with Ciclops Cyderi & Brewery! For this party it’s all about out with the old, and in with the new.

Dust off those moth balls and wear your old prom or wedding dresses, suits you haven’t wore in ages, or find the perfect absurd formal outfit popping tags at a local thrift store! Crowning of the NYEE Queen & King will be at 10:45 pm and the toast will be at 11:00 pm! DJ Nuvo 864 will be spinning the beats and awkward dancing all night!

There will be a clothes drive that night: five items of clothing or one coat will get a discount off your pint! Mark your calendars, you do NOT to miss this!

Ciclops Cyderi & Brewery is located at 197 E Saint John St, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29306.