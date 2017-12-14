Precision Jig & Fixture South Growing Its Spartanburg County Operations; $6.5 Million Investment and 40 New Jobs Expected

Precision Jig & Fixture South, a full-service inspection tooling manufacturer, is expanding its existing Spartanburg County operations.

The $6.5 million capital investment is expected to create approximately 40 new jobs over the next five years.

Founded in 1995, Precision Jig & Fixture South utilizes in-house capabilities to design, build and certify fixtures for a variety of markets, including the automotive, heavy equipment, military and aerospace industries.

Located at 915 Berry Shoals Road in Duncan, S.C., the company’s expansion will consist of a two-phase construction with two additions to the current facility. The first should be completed by March 2018, while the second is expected to come online in spring of 2019. Those interested in joining the Precision Jig & Fixture South team should contact [email protected].

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.