Proud Mary Theatre Company Presents A Very Sissy Christmas Show

Proud Mary Theatre Company, South Carolina’s first and only theatre group devoted exclusively to LGBTQ+ stories and voices, is proud to announce its first holiday show on Dec. 16th in Spartanburg.

The show includes Christmas carols and selections from the theatre’s debut season with a yuletide twist: 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche, the encore run of the award-winning I Am My Own Wife starring 2017 SCTA Best Actor winner Dave LaPage, and South Baptist Sissies by Del Shores.

Tickets are $10 and all proceeds benefit The Proud Mary Theatre Company’s next production of Five Lesbians Eating Quiche at Converse College and the West Main Artists Co-Operative.

Please visit proudmarytheatre.com for additional information.

The mission of the Proud Mary Theatre Company, a non-profit and non-professional theatre, is to present LGBTQ+ voices and stories in Spartanburg and the entire Upstate region through innovative theatrical plays: compelling dramas, rib-tickling comedies, campy musicals, and local original works and avant-garde pieces that celebrate diversity and tolerance.