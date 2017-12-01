Skating on the Square Continues Through January 15th

Spartanburg’s open-air ice rink is in the heart of the city on Morgan Square, and it continues through January 15th, 2018.

Morgan Square is surrounded by Church Street, Dunbar, and West Main Streets.

The cost for admission is $10 per person. This price includes the skate rental. Want to skate all day long? You can if you want to! You can skate, leave, and come back later in the day – all you have to do is get your hand stamped before leaving.

Here in Spartanburg, you know we can have some 70+ degree days in November and December. But even if it’s warm, we recommend wearing gloves – because the ice is COLD if you should be “on it” — meaning you took a tumble. Of course on cold days, you should wear coat, hat, scarves, and gloves. And remember, YOU MUST WEAR SOCKS.

Hours of Operation

Monday–Thursday: 2 pm–9 pm

Friday: 2 pm–10 pm

Saturday: 11 am–9 pm

Sunday: 12 pm–8 pm

Holiday Hours of Operation

Thanksgiving Day 3 pm – 9 pm

Christmas Eve 12 pm – 8 pm

Christmas Day 12 pm – 9 pm

New Year’s Day – 2 pm – 9 pm

Martin Luther King Jr Day 11 am – 9 pm

Open on Christmas Eve and Day, and New Year’s Eve

Two for Tuesdays – Buy one get one free every Tuesday (except for Tuesday, December 26 & Tuesday, January 2)

For additional information, please visit www.cityofspartanburg.org.