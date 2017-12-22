Spartanburg Historical Association Presents A Visit From St. Nick

This holiday season experience some of Aug. W. Smith’s most memorable displays including the beloved James ‘Buck” Buchanan’s ‘A Visit From St. Nick’, a window displays that captured the hearts of locals for years.

The exhibit is now on display at the Spartanburg Regional Museum of History inside the Chapman Cultural Center through January 2nd.

While at the museum, be sure to visit the museum’s permanent exhibit. The permanent exhibit offers a walk-through of Spartanburg history from the early days of Spanish explorers like Juan Pardo to the military training camps of the 20th century’s two World Wars and beyond. You’ll notice a bell from Riverdale Mill hanging in the entryway as you climb the stairs to enter the museum. While looking at artifacts in the main exhibit, note the exhibit counter is made from wood salvaged from Riverdale Mill. While there certainly is a display focusing solely on Spartanburg County’s rich textile heritage, evidence of that heritage is sprinkled throughout the Museum.

Help restore these one of kind pieces of art. During the 2017 exhibition, drop a donation into the collection box of your favorite diorama! “Twas The Night Before Christmas” will be restored by local artists in the year ahead for generations to come to enjoy this holiday tradition. Thank you for your support!