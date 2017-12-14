Spartanburg Little Theatre Presents Reindeer Monologues

Looking for a different kind of Christmas story this year? Join us at Spartanburg Little Theatre for an adult-only evening of dishing with Santa’s elite team of eight reindeer.

All those rumors you’ve heard about him and the elves? About Rudolph’s little secret? About Vixen’s story that was leaked to the press? All true. Yes, the Reindeer are finally speaking up and – believe us – they do not hold back!

This show, which continues through Dec. 16th, contains foul-mouthed Reindeer and very inappropriate adult humor! Definitely not for kids, the easily offended or anyone who doesn’t want to see the dark side of Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the North Pole!

The show will be performed in the Black Box Theater at the Chapman Cultural Center located below the stage of the main theater. General admission seating. Only sixty seats available for each performance.

