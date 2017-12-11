Taste of Spartanburg Book Signing on December 16th

Join us at Hub City Bookshop from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 16th, for a signing with the writers of A Taste of Spartanburg.

Give the gift of local! This beautiful coffee table book will be sure to delight any foodie on your gift list.

A Taste of Spartanburg: Local Chefs, Local Farmers, Local Recipes is a celebration of the emerging foodie and farm culture in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. Within these colorful pages meet an eclectic mix of local food producers who uphold the upcountry small farming tradition—from dairymen to hydroponic gardeners and from peach orchardists to heirloom corn millers. Learn the secrets and visit the kitchens of a talented and personable assortment of local chefs: bakers, pasta-makers, food truck entrepreneurs, and soul food cooks, among others. And discover recipes that speak to our South Carolina cultural heritage: peach biscuits, Carolina red barbecue, stew meat; as well the cuisine that reflects our international flair: apple strudel, spaghetti carbonara, Thai steak and more.

This is our farm-to-table story. It’s told through the phenomenal portrait photography of Ian Curio, who spent a year of his life in kitchens and gardens, from horse country to backcountry. It’s reflected in the field experiences and feature stories of journalist Ana Parra, founding director of the Hub City Farmers’ Market. It’s infused in the entertaining interviews by food enthusiast Amanda Richardson, who created the Hub City Bites culinary blog.

With a foreword by beloved Southern food writer John T. Edge, A Taste of Spartanburg is a book for and about people who love food. Use it to explore what’s grown here and to try your hand at using local ingredients in dishes made at home. Savor this volume and raise the flag for Spartanburg’s chefs and farmers!