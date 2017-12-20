Ten at the Top Culture Counts Regional Forum on Jan. 24th

Did you know that there are nearly two thousand arts programs, studios, facilities, and activities available across the Upstate region?

Well, neither did Ten at the Top before working with partners across the Upstate to develop the Upstate Culture Assets Inventory and Interactive Map. The new map will be unveiled during the Culture Counts Forum presented by Spartanburg Water on January 24th from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Chapman Cultural Center in Spartanburg.

Not only does the Upstate region have arts and culture events and programs happening year-round, these programs play an important role in both the community and economic vibrancy of the Upstate region.

In addition to unveiling of the regional arts & culture assets map, the forum will include a panel of local and state leaders speaking about arts & culture as an economic driver in the Upstate.

Also highlighting the event will be a keynote address by Anthony Radich, Executive Director, Western States Arts Federation (WESTAF). He also previously served as the senior project manager for the Arts, Tourism, and Cultural Resources Committee of the National Conference of State legislatures (NCSL).

Tickets for the event and reception are $10 and advanced registration is required.

Visit constantcontact.com for additional information and to register for the event.