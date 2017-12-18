Torrey Craig Having Success in First Season With Denver Nuggets

Former USC Upstate men’s basketball player Torrey Craig has turned in a solid first season thus far playing in both the National Basketball Association (NBA) and NBA G-League.

Craig is playing for both the Denver Nuggets and Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Craig joined Mike Gibson this season as the only players in Upstate history to play in an NBA game when he logged six minutes of action and had one rebound against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 28 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Prior to the beginning of the 2017-18 season, Craig signed a two-way contract with the Nuggets and has split time this season between Denver and Sioux Falls.

The Great Falls, S.C. native has been one of the top players in the G-League this season playing in 10 games with eight starts. Craig currently ranks third in the league in scoring with 25.2 points per game and is close to averaging a double-double overall with 8.2 rebounds per contest.

He scored a season-high 37 points on Nov. 10 against Delaware and added 13 rebounds twice against South Bay on Dec. 8 and Oklahoma City on Dec. 13. Craig has also contributed eight assists against South Bay and five steals versus Memphis on Nov. 4.

Craig leads the Skyforce in both scoring and rebounding this season while shooting 48.9 percent from the field.

Having completed one of the greatest careers in USC Upstate history, Craig finished his career at Upstate ranked second all-time in points scored (2,128), first in rebounds (944), fifth in blocked shots (101), 11th in steals (138), fourth in field goals made (747), first in three-point field goals (297) and third in free throws (338). He currently ranks fourth all-time in the ASUN career record book in points scored, fifth in rebounding and sixth in three-pointers made.

Craig, a three-time ASUN First Team All-Conference selection, was named the ASUN Player of the Year in 2011-12 and Freshman of the Year in 2010-11.