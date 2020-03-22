Spartanburg Restaurants That Are Open For Delivery And Takeout

Support Spartanburg restaurants, while responsibly practicing social distancing. We’re all in this together. Local restaurants need your support.

In addition to curbside takeout, most of the restaurants listed on this page can be found on Hub City Delivery! They are providing no-contact deliveries on all orders. Please visit their website or download their mobile app to place your delivery order.

Because COVID-19 is affecting the restaurant industry in unpredictable ways, please visit the restaurant’s website or call ahead before placing an order.

Amazing Wings (203 Cedar Springs Rd) is accepting takeout orders by phone at 864-586-2255.



Beacon Drive-In (255 John B White Sr Blvd #6047) is offering curbside takeout. Place your order by phone at 864-585-9387 or through their mobile app and then pull up to the restaurant and blow your horn.

Bronco Mexican Restaurant (1560 Union St) is providing curbside pickup and free delivery. They are also offering special family-style taco trays for $25! Call 864-542-0230 or order through Hub City Delivery, Doordash, and ChowNow.

CityRange Steakhouse Grill (774 Spartan Blvd) is offering a special curbside takeout menu for lunch and dinner! They are also selling items from their butcher shop. Contact 864-327-3333 for orders.

Charlene’s Home Cooking (1136 E Blackstock Rd) is offering a daily menu for takeout orders. Visit their Facebook page for today’s menu and call 864-764-1111 to place an order. Open for lunch and dinner.

Eggs Up Grill (551 E Main St) is accepting curbside takeout orders as well as partnering with Hub City Delivery. They are open from 6am to 2pm and 5pm to 7pm each day. They will also begin offering some limited grocery orders this week for people (meat, bread, cheese, produce). Call 864-913-1318 for orders.

Fratello’s Italian (1047 Fernwood Glendale Rd) is open for takeout and drive-through orders from 4pm to 10pm. They are also selling family meals as well as beer and wine. Delivery is available through Hub City Delivery and Door Dash.

Herb’N Eats (827 Union St) is offering takeout and delivery on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Saturdays from 11am to 3pm; Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11am to 7pm; and Fridays from 11am to 8pm. Call 864-310-4428 to place your order.

Holden’s Ranch (580 Southport Rd) is open for curbside takeout orders and is partnering with Hub City Delivery for deliveries. Hours are 11am to 9pm on Mondays through Saturdays; closed on Sundays. Call 864-576-7396 for takeout orders.

J & G Family Restaurant (462 W Henry St) is open for curbside takeout and delivery. Their hours are 10:30am to 7:00pm Wednesdays through Fridays, 10:30am to 4:30pm on Saturdays, and 10:30am to 6:00pm on Sundays. Call 864-308-1730 for orders.

La Taverna Italian Cuisine (120 Dorman Commerce Dr) is accepting curbside takeout orders at 864-576-8660.

Main Street Pub (252 W Main St) is offering curbside takeout for food and beer (with growler fills)! Call 864-573-1165 to place your order.

Mezcal Dinner (143 W Main St) is accepting takeout orders and is partnering with Hub City Delivery for deliveries. Call 864-699-9176 to place your order, or use Hub City Delivery.

Monsoon Noodle House (129 W Main St) is open for curbside takeout orders and delivery. Call 864-582-0618 or use Hub City Delivery to place your orders.

Pizza Inn – Asheville Hwy (1108 Asheville Hwy) is offering curbside takeout and delivery through Hub City Delivery. Call 864-585-4281 for orders.

Pizza Inn – Duncan (1517 E Main St, Duncan) is offering curbside takeout and drive-through ordering. Call 864-433-8447 for orders.

Pizza Inn – East Main (2225 E Main St) is offering curbside takeout and delivery through Hub City Delivery. Call 864-579-1112 for orders.

Pizza Inn – Greer (115 W. Wade Hampton Blvd, Greer) is offering curbside takeout and drive-through ordering. Call 864-877-7779 for orders.

Rapid Fired Pizza (1707-F, John B White Sr Blvd) is providing curbside takeout service and delivery. For curbside takeout service, simply pull up to the curb, order from your car, and the pizza will be ready within minutes. Call 864-216-8186 to place orders in advance.

Red Lobster (170 E Blackstock Rd) is open for takeout orders and delivery. Please call 864-576-8418 for orders or use Grubhub, Uber Eats or Door Dash.

Wayback Burgers (1735 John B White Sr Blvd) is offering curbside takeout service and delivery. Call 864-574-0999 or order online.

Want to add a restaurant to our delivery and takeout list? Contact us with the name, address, phone number, and service being offered.

Last updated on March 23, 2020, at 5:15 pm.