Jam In The Park at Duncan Park

Jam in the Park is held in the Duncan Park Ampitheatre located at the corner of Duncan Park Drive and Union Street. All concerts are free to the public, showcase local musicians, and support community causes.

Please join the community for the last Jam in the Park of the 2019 spring season on Sunday, May 19 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm. It will be a day full of lively local music and community celebrations. Grab a picnic and the kids and head on out!

Band Line Up

2:20 pm – Peaced Together

3:30 pm – Bill and Tad’s Excellent Duo

4:40 pm – Marc Higgins Band

6:00 pm – Monkey Hill

Jam in the Park would not be possible without the support of its annual sponsors and incredible volunteers. The 2019 sponsors include Delaney’s, Ice Cream and Coffee Beans, Willy Taco, Fr8yard, and White’s Exxon.

Spread the word and please share on social media! We look forward to seeing your smiling, shiny faces on Sunday, May 19th!