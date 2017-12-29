Christmas Lights at Hollywild Concludes Dec. 31st

This content has expired. Information you find on this page may be outdated or incorrect.

Once again, this family-oriented event will offer an unforgettable opportunity for children and adults alike to share and embrace the Christmas spirit.

Numerous new displays, music, religious, and secular themes are featured in the program and thousands of new sparkling lights have been added to blanket the hundred-acre park.

To enhance their experience, visitors can park and stroll to see Santa and his many animals in Santa’s Village, where relaxed fun awaits family and friends. There will be a roaring bonfire every night to warm hands or roast marshmallows. Guests can visit Mrs. Claus’ Attic for an incredible panoramic view of the lights or snap a “selfie” with zebra, camels, deer or one of the many friendly animals that are always happy and eager to greet them. A favorite adventure is driving through the Enchanted Deer Forest where herds of animals approach the vehicles and eat right out of people’s hands. (There is an additional fee to enter the deer forest.) The evening is crowned with a peaceful drive through the inspirational biblical area that includes a life-sized nativity.

Visitors are encouraged to share the event with out-of-town guests and they are welcomed to host parties and family reunions in Santa’s Village.

Proceeds from this event directly benefit the hundreds of animals in residence at Hollywild Animal Park, a 501 (c) 3 not for profit organization since 1999.

Admission: $6 per person for visiting Santa’s Village and the drive-through. Admission to the Enchanted Deer Forest is optional with an additional charge of $10 per vehicle, which includes a bag of animal food.

Open nightly through December 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with extended hours on selected nights. Visit www.hollywild.org for exact closing times each night and additional information.