Friday Night Music With Hannah Thomas

Hannah Thomas will be at Boiling Springs’s New Groove Artisan Brewery on Dec. 29th as part of their Friday Night Music series. It will be an indoor show with no cover charge.

Hannah is bringing her own style of music to the roots rock world with a voice reminiscent of young Bonnie Raitt, grit and bravado that draws comparisons to Melissa Etheridge, and the southern rock soul of Chris Robinson.

The 26 year-old musician has been playing professionally for more than a decade, touring with Indigo Girls and opening for or sharing the stage with Pat Benatar, Melissa Etheridge, Kristian Bush (of Sugarland), Terri Clark, Lydia Loveless, Chely Wright, Michelle Chamuel, Capital Cities, Shawn Mullins, Michelle Malone, Randall Bramblett and more.

The show begins at 8:00 pm and continues until 11:00 pm. New Groove Artisan Brewery is located at 4078 Hwy 9, Boiling Springs, South Carolina 29316.

