A History of Downtown Spartanburg, Part 1

As we’re heading towards the end of another spectacular year of the biggest boom downtown Spartanburg has experienced in anyone’s memory, City Podcast thought this might be a good moment to get together with two of the most knowledgeable local historians.

Brad Steineke, Assistant Director of Local History at the Spartanburg County Public Library, and Phillip Stone, Archivist at Wofford College, contextualize this current moment in our urban core’s history by taking a look at how we got here, starting with the construction of Spartanburg’s first county courthouse and running through to our present day.

Of course, there’s no way anyone could ever get to all of that in one episode, so on this episode of the City of Spartanburg podcast they’ve got the first episode of a two-part journey, taking a look at downtown from its beginning to the textile boom times of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Listen below for more and look for part two of this special edition of the City Podcast next week!

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg podcast on your iOS device? Follow this link to subscribe through iTunes. Android user? Find it on the Google Play store here. Got Stitcher? Follow this link to listen. Podcast theme music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

(Written by City of Spartanburg.)