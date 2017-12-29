New Years Eve With the Jake Bartley Band

This content has expired. Information you find on this page may be outdated or incorrect.

Join us on Dec. 31st in uptown Greenwood as we celebrate in style. A special New Year’s Eve 2017 menu will be served in the Carriage House Dining Room.

Cocktails will be flowing in the Fox & Hound, and at 10:00 pm the party begins in the Ballroom with the Jake Bartley Band! At midnight, the largest balloon drop in the Upstate, and a champagne toast to celebrate. If you’ve ever been to one of our NYE parties, you know, the decorations and party favors, are first class. No need to worry about driving home! Stay INN style at Uptown Greenwood’s only Full-service boutique hotel. Wake up Monday morning and ride downstairs and enjoy a full, cooked-to-order, hot breakfast prepared by our culinary team.

NYE PARTY PACKAGE: Sleeping room accommodations, two tickets to the party, party favors, champagne toast, balloon drop at midnight, and breakfast in the morning. Rates starting at $209

VIP NYE PACKAGE: Sleeping room accommodations, dinner for two in the Carriage House Dining Room, 2 tickets to the party, champagne toast, balloon drop at midnight, and breakfast in the morning. Rates starting at $259.00

Visit www.innonthesquare.net for additional information.