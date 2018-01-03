3rd Annual 1831 Gala on Jan. 26th

From its founding in 1831 to present day, Spartanburg has a long history of philanthropy. As the community continues its energizing growth, young residents support the local organizations that make Spartanburg great.

The United Way of the Piedmont Young Leaders, Spartanburg Young Professionals, and some Junior Members of the Piedmont Club are pleased to announce the 3rd annual edition of the 1831 Gala. The Gala will be held January 26th at the Piedmont Club from 8:00 pm to 12:00 am.

The event will bring all Spartanburg young leaders together for a formal night of fare prepared by the Piedmont club and music from Black and Blue Experience. The event will be focused on raising funds and awareness to support the efforts of the Upstate Warrior Solution.

Tickets are $50 for members and $60 for non-members which includes heavy hors d’oeuvres provided by the Piedmont Club and an open bar. The attire for the 1831 Gala will be black tie optional. On behalf of the 1831 Gala committee, we hope you will join us for this event which is sure to be a great time for a great cause!

Visit www.1831-gala.com for additional information.