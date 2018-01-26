48th Annual Upstate South Carolina Boat Show

The Upstate South Carolina Boat Show, one of the largest events of its kind in the region, takes place this weekend.

This is the premier “get ready for spring selling season” kickoff event for boat dealers, and it begins at Greenville’s TD Convention Center. This annual event, now in its 48th year, will feature a vast array of boats including: Fishing, Pontoon, Speed, Ski, Cruisers, and Personal Watercraft.

Also on display will be boat docks, fishing equipment, fish camps, finance and insurance vendors; everything you need to start the season right!

So step aboard and explore boats of all shapes and sizes including the latest models. Talk with experts and other boaters about features and innovations while sharing your boating stories. With one place to come for everything boating, you’ll find the boat of your dreams – to turn your days and weekends into vacations of a lifetime!

Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and students, and free for children six and under.

Visit UpstateSCBoatShow.com for more information.