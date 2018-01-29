Astronomy Month Organ Concert on Jan. 29th

The Spartanburg Science Center will co-host a free concert on January 29th at the Episcopal Church of the Advent, located at 141 Advent St., 29302.

Enjoy astronomically inspired organ work composed by Matthew Whitehouse as you look forward to the total lunar eclipse on January 31st.

There is a dinner at the Advent Church prior to the concert. It begins at 6:00 pm and costs $6.

The Spartanburg Science Center inspires excitement for science through interactive exhibits, live animals and programs that excite, engage, and educate. Their small, hands-on science center offers guests of all ages more than twenty-three exhibits, live animal room featuring an assortment of reptiles, amphibians, and fish and a museum room with a collections of fossils, bones, skulls, rocks & minerals, and other educational displays.

Visit www.spartanburgsciencecenter.org for additional information.